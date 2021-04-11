Truck seized over ‘munitions of war,’ 5 forgotten bullets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky man, Gerardo Serrano, ticked off border crossing agents by taking some photos on his phone. So they took his pickup truck and held onto it for more than two years. Only after Serrano filed a federal lawsuit did he get back his Ford F-250. Now he wants the Supreme Court to step in and require a prompt court hearing, as a matter of constitutional fairness whenever federal officials take someone’s property under civil forfeiture law. It’s a part of the larger forfeiture issue, when federal, state or local officials take someone’s property, without ever having to prove that it has been used for illicit purposes.