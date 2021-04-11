Towns, Russell push Wolves to 121-117 win against Bulls

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 12 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell scored 27 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 121-117. Ricky Rubio connected on five of his six 3-point attempts and scored 17 points. Minnesota held on a game after allowing Boston to come back from 17 points down in the second half in an overtime loss on Friday. Zach LaVine scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half for Chicago. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and Daniel Theis scored 13. The Bulls lost for the sixth time in nine games since acquiring them at the trade deadline.