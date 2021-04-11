Religious leaders recall Prince Philip’s spiritual curiosity

LONDON (AP) — Churches in Britain have held services to remember Prince Philip as people of many religions reflected on a man whose gruff exterior hid a personal faith and deep curiosity about others’ beliefs. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby led a service of remembrance at Canterbury Cathedral in southeast England on Sunday for the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Friday at age 99. Welby led prayers for Philip and contemplated “a very long life, remarkably led.” Born into the Greek royal family, Philip was baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church. He became an Anglican when he married Elizabeth. A prominent British Sikh leader, said Philip “contributed to the understanding and harmony between differing faith communities.”