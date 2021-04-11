Pakistani police say wanted militant killed in shootout

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Counterterrorism police say they have killed one of Pakistan’s most wanted militants in a shootout in the garrison city of Rawalpindi overnight. Officer Kashif Hussain said Sunday that three of the militant’s accomplices escaped during the exchange of fire, leaving their weapons at the scene: two pistols, an assault rifle and ammunition. He identified the slain militant only as Niaz and said he also uses the alias Zeeshan. Hussain said Niaz was active with the Pakistani Taliban group Tahreek-e-Taliban in Punjab province in the Hazro area of the district of Attock. He said Niaz was also in league with banned militant organization Lashker Jhangvi.