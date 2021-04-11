Minnesota police shoot, kill man after traffic stop incident

BROOKLYN CENTER, MInn. (AP) — The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead. Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon. The Star-Tribune reported that paramedics arrived to the scene at 1:48 p.m. and found one person dead. According to EMS audio, a police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries.