Middleton, Portis lead Bucks past slumping Magic 124-87

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 21 points, Bobby Portis added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four 3-pointers off the bench and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 124-87 to end a three-game losing streak. Milwaukee was once again without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo but it mattered little as Middleton made 8 of 13 shots and added eight rebounds and five assists as the Bucks led wire to wire. Mo Bamba scored a career-best 21 points for Orlando, who lost a fifth straight.