Memorial to face #1 seed Sun Prairie in volleyball sectionals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Old Abes bumped, set and spiked their way to a regional title Saturday Night, and their sectional opponent has now been revealed.

Memorial will take on #1 seed Sun Prairie in the WIAA girls volleyball tournament sectionals on Tuesday in Beaver Dam. The Old Abes earned the #4 seed in their section.

It's been an alternate fall season with odds stacked up against them, but the Old Abes swept both North and SPASH on Saturday to move on, two teams they defeated earlier in the week. The team knows how hard it is to beat the same teams twice, but say trust in each other put them over the top.

"I cannot express how proud of them I am," said Julianna Nichols, Old Abes volleyball head coach. "It's my first year as a head coach, and it's taken a lot for them to trust a new coach. For them to execute is phenomenal."

"We haven't won regionals I don't think ever," said Brenna Bruchert, Old Abes right side hitter. "I don't think we've gotten this far since 2014, so it's really exciting to be that team that actually got to make it this far. Being a part of this team, it's like a real family."

Stay tuned to News 18 throughout the week for highlights and updates on the Old Abes' tournament run.