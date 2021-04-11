Logging Museum set to re-open in June

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, the Wisconsin Logging Museum is re-opening.

Employees at the museum and Paul Bunyan camp are readying themselves to welcome back school trips in May and the general public in June.



Executive Director of the museum, Rachel Lange, said there will be some changes from before the closure. Along with the standard mask-wearing and social distancing, something else will be different with this re-opening: there will also be a new exhibit. It will take visitors through the history of how the logging industry got started in Wisconsin, and how Eau Claire found itself in the center of it.

"You kind of get to be a part of the history," Lange said. "Instead of just looking at stuff behind glass, it's almost like you're in it, you're living it."

The museum is currently looking for volunteers. If you'd like to get involved, you're encouraged to email info@wisconsinlogging.org or call (715) 835-6200.