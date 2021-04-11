Cool and gloomy week ahead

Gloomy Weekend

Heavy cloud coverage stuck around for Sunday with a few spotty showers throughout the day. Highs struggled yet again with most of us only making it to near 50. We saw a fairly steady wind out of the NW from 10-20 mph and it will stick around overnight.

Rather Active Pattern

We have a large area of low pressure just kind of spinning above the Upper Midwest. This is giving us scattered rainfall in the region as well as cloudy conditions and fairly strong winds. Scattered showers are possible for our Monday. As I mentioned, scattered, meaning off an on chances throughout the day. I have highs back into the low 50s for Monday under a cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the WNW 15-20 mph. Scattered showers stick around for Monday night as well. Our models are actually hinting at a little light snow mixing in at times early Tuesday morning, especially for those closer to the Twin Cities. If you do see some snow, don't expect much. Tuesday's highs will only be in the 40s.

Slightly Warming back Up

This upcoming week brings below and then near average temperatures to the region. Tuesday is the coldest day of the week in the 40s, the low 50s return into the upcoming weekend. All in all, average for this time of year.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears