Aid group facilities targeted in northeast Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The United Nations say three facilities belonging to international aid partners were targeted overnight in northeast Nigeria. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the violence in Damasak town, but suspicion immediately fell on a Islamic extremist group known as ISWAP. The breakaway faction of Boko Haram has threatened Nigerians that they would be targeted if they assisted international aid groups in the northeast. One of the groups targeted was the Norwegian Refugee Council, which said that vehicles used to bring aid to civilians were destroyed in the attack.