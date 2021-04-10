WPR’s Dean Kallenbach retiring after 35 years at station

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dean Kallenbach, Western Regional Manager at Wisconsin Public Radio and host of "The West Side" announced earlier this week he was retiring after having been at WPR for 35 years, with his last day being Friday.



Kallenbach's broadcast journalism career began 46 years ago, starting when he was a college student with a part-time job, working as a soundboard operator during Milwaukee Brewers games for Rice Lake's WJMC radio.

"And I thought, 'this is an incredible job, I'm getting paid $2.10 an hour to do something I would have done anyway which is listening to Brewer's games,'" Kallenbach recalled.

Years later, Wisconsin Public Radio began opening bureaus outside Madison, extending all across the state. Kallenbach said he was the first new hire in Western Wisconsin, and was promoted to regional manager in 1990.

In 2002, the show "The West Side" was created. Kallenbach was working behind-the-scenes as the program's executive producer, until a few years ago when he became the host. As host, he brought people into the studio to discuss all things Western Wisconsin.

"One of the things I'm particularly proud of with "The West Side" is that for the past 20 years we've had candidates for every legislative election," he said. "We bring them on together, we have a civil conversation and in many cases those are the only chances people in Western Wisconsin ever see or hear those two candidates together in a forum that's not staged."

Now, after 35 years with WPR, Kallenbach is retiring. He joked he needs a real job because his more than four decades in radio hasn't felt like work.

"Radio is experienced as a one-on-one conversation. That companionship, that connection that radio provides I think is really an unusual thing that no other medium has really been able to match," he said.

If you're a fan of "The West Side", don't worry, just because Dean is leaving doesn't mean the show is. WPR reporter Clara Neupert is the new interim host of the show.