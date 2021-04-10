Still dreary for several more days

It was a dreary but mostly dry start to the weekend with the exception of afternoon and evening showers that were largely contained to Taylor, Clark and Jackson County.

Saturday was notably cooler than much of the last week, but still only five degrees below our average for this time of year.

We aren't done with clouds and rain chances yet though. There will be a small chance for showers Saturday evening, but better chances pick up late in the overnight closer to Sunday morning.

The best chances for steady rain showers Sunday will be during the first half of the day, with a lull in showers looking likely in the afternoon and evening. Clouds linger through that entire time period.

Temperatures Sunday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler, and rain chances continue as another disturbance moves in and phases with the slow moving low pressure system that's already been giving us showers. Scattered showers will continue through Monday and Monday night.

We'll have to watch temperatures carefully as we head into Tuesday morning. Lows will be close to the freezing mark, which means it's possible to see some snow mixing in Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, and temperatures will likely be stuck in the 40s. The colder temperatures don't last too long, though. Temperatures will be back in the upper 50s to near 60 by midweek, and we'll likely have a couple dry days before small shower chances return next weekend.