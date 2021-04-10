Prosecutors: Boy shot by police was with man who fired gun

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a young man who was with a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last month fired the rounds that drew the officer’s attention. Prosecutors said Saturday that 21-year-old Ruben Roman is seen on video firing the weapon that brought police to the Little Village neighborhood on the night of March 29. Prosecutors say he and 13-year-old Adam Toledo fled the scene together, with officers in pursuit. They say Roman was arrested as another officer chased Toledo, who was holding a gun when the officer shot him. Roman was ordered held on $150,000 bond on charges of child endangerment and gun possession.