Old Abes volleyball knocks off North, SPASH to win regional title

STEVENS POINT (WQOW)- It was win or go home for one Eau Claire volleyball team; a crosstown clash in Stevens Point decided who moved on in the regional tournament.

The first set was tied much of the way between North and Memorial, but the Old Abes prevailed to win it 28-26.

Memorial stayed aggressive in the second set, and got out to a larger lead to win it 25-16.

The third set was much of the same, Memorial would win 25-18 and defeat the Huskies 3-0 to move on to the regional finals.

Three hours later the Old Abes took on SPASH for the regional title. Another first set went to extra points, with Memorial winning by two at 27-25.

The second and third sets were much closer in this game, but Memorial still held on 25-23, 25-21 to sweep SPASH and win the regional title.

The victory earns the Old Abes a spot in the sectional tournament, which begins on Tuesday in Beaver Dam. Memorial will find out their opponent Sunday when the sectional bracket is determined.