Nominations open for newly created Diversity Awards

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you know someone who has made significant contributions to equity in the Chippewa Valley, you can now recognize them through the Diversity Awards.

Uniting Bridges is an Eau Claire-based group with a mission of bridging the differences between people, such as race, gender and sexuality. In partnership with Volume One, United Bridges created the Diversity Awards.

The awards were created to recognize people in the community working to uplift voices that have been silenced, according to Uniting Bridges President Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, who said these awards come at a time when we all need a bit more unifying.

"Now more than ever we need to really recognize who it is among us who brings us together, who promotes unity, and who helps us to be a stronger community," she said.

Ducksworth-Lawton said you don't have to be a "multi-cultural" person to win an award but you do have to be working toward supporting multi-cultural communities.

The awards will be given out during the 2021 Juneteenth celebration. Nominations are open now through April 30, with awards going to three individuals (one going to an individual under the age of 21) and one organization.



Click or tap here to make a nomination.