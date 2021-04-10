Mosque locks down after man climbs on roof

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis mosque went into lockdown after a man running from police climbed onto the building’s roof. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports police in Bloomington stopped a car with improper plates Friday morning. The suspect got out and ran to the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center. Worshippers were inside preparing for prayers. The suspect tried to get into the mosque but the doors can only open with a code. He climbed on top of a shed and then onto the mosque’s roof. Firefighters got him down safely and he was arrested. Police told the mosque’s executive director that the incident had nothing to do with the mosque. Three men attacked the mosque in 2017.