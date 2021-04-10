Man charged in spate of explosions outside ex-friend’s home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A Rochester man has been charged with setting off explosives in another man’s yard and sending letters to neighbors warning that he planned to continue doing it. U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.’s office says James Pane is being held at least until a court hearing Tuesday. The 50-year-old was arrested and made an initial court appearance after his home was searched Thursday. The name of Pane’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available Saturday. A court complaint says residents reported hearing blasts between Jan. 20 and Feb. 2. A resident told investigators that Pane had had a falling-out with a man at the targeted property.