La Crosse man faces third child sexual assault case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A La Crosse man has been charged in his third child sexual assault case. Online court records show 44-year-old Vanin Dell McKinnon was charged Thursday with repeated sexual assault of a child and causing a child to view sexual activity. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the criminal complaint states McKinnon sexually assaulted a young girl over a four-year period between 2008 and 2012. The girl was 4 years old when the abuse began. McKinnon is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence after he was convicted in 2019 of repeatedly assaulting a pre-teen girl in La Crosse. His record also includes a 2009 misdemeanor conviction for having sex with a 16-year-old girl in La Crosse County.