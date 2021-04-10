Iran says nuke program testing newest advanced centrifuge

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has begun mechanical tests on its newest advanced nuclear centrifuges, even as the five world powers that remain in a foundering 2015 nuclear deal with Iran attempt to bring the U.S. back into the agreement. Iran’s IR-9 centrifuge, when operational, would have the ability to separate uranium isotopes more quickly than the current centrifuges being used, thereby enriching uranium at a faster pace. The IR-9’s output is 50 times quicker than the first Iranian centrifuge, the IR-1. Iran has begun enriching uranium at up to 20% purity, a technical step away from weapons-grade levels, though Iran’s leadership insists the country has no desire to develop a nuclear weapon.