Gun salutes mark death of UK’s Prince Philip

LONDON (AP) — Gun salutes across the U.K., in Commonwealth countries and at sea are marking the death of Britain’s Prince Philip as military leaders honor the former naval officer and husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Batteries of cannons and guns in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast are set to fire off 41 rounds at one-minute intervals on Saturday. The Australian Defense Force offered its salute at 5 p.m. local time outside Parliament House in Canberra. Members of the public left flowers outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on Saturday, ignoring appeals from authorities and the royal family to refrain from gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.