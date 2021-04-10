Famed Egyptian archaeologist reveals details of ancient city

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s best-known archaeologist has revealed further details on a Pharaonic city recently found in the southern province of Luxor. Zahi Hawass says that archaeologists found brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times at the site of the 3,000-year-old lost city. It dates back to Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty, whose reign is considered a golden era for ancient Egypt. Hawass describes the site as “a large city.” Excavations in the area began last year, searching for the mortuary temple of boy King Tutankhamun. However, within weeks archeologists found mud brick formations that eventually turned out to be a well-preserved large city.