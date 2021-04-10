Blugolds fall short of first win in extra innings against UW-Stout

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Blugolds baseball had a Friday to forget against Stout, they lost by a combined score of 32-6 in the doubleheader. They returned to Carson Park Saturday still in search of their first win.

The Blugolds struck first thanks to a single from Logan Matson that drove home Nate Witte in the third. Hunter Merrill answered in the top of the 4th for Stout with a home run.

The Blugolds responded well later that inning, scoring two runs to take a 3-1 lead.

Back and forth it went, as Stout scored three in the 5th to regain the lead. But in the 7th, Nate Witte launched a solo home run to tie the game at 4.

In the 9th, Witte had a chance again to be the hero, but his hit to the warning track was caught for the out and the game went to extras.

In the 10th, Stout's Ryan Herbst was the savior with a solo home run for the lead. One more chance came with a runner on to win the game, but Otto Treichel launched another just short to the warning track, and the Blugolds fell just short of their first win in a 5-4 loss in 10 innings.

The Blugolds will get their next chances to win in a non-conference doubleheader against Finlandia (Mich.) on Friday at Carson Park. Stout moves to 8-6 overall and plays next at UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday.