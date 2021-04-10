Beachgoer finds body of man whose truck plunged off bridge

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Relatives say the body of a Maryland man whose truck plunged off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December was found Friday on a beach in North Carolina. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Erik Mezick’s family posted on Facebook that they were notified of the discovery. The newspaper said Mezick’s brother, Kevin Mezick, confirmed the body was his brother’s. The National Park Service said in a news release that a resident found a man’s body on a Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach between the North Carolina villages of Salvo and Avon. The park service said the body would be taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.