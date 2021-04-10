1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Missouri convenience store

KOSHKONONG, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and three others were critically injured in a shooting at a convenience store in southern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old man from Thayer entered a Snappy Mart convenience store about 5:15 a.m. Saturday and shot four people in Koshkonong, a small town near the Missouri-Arkansas border. Authorities said one person died at the scene and the other three are hospitalized with critical injuries. Oregon County Sheriff Eric King said the motive for the shooting is not clear. King said the suspect and at least one victim in the shooting knew each other. The suspect was arrested about four hours after the shooting in neighboring Howell County.