Xcel Energy, State plans for managing past-due utility bills

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Regulators of the Wisconsin Public Service Commission have decided to end the year-long moratorium on utility shutoffs Thursday, April 15.

The PSC accepted utilities' plans for managing the amount of money customers owe on unpaid utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume disconnections that were barred in March of 2020.

Xcel Energy reported that there are 14,000 customers who currently owe more than $280 ($18.7 million collectively) who will be eligible for disconnects, but that number should also drop significantly by next Thursday when mortarium ends.

The commission received plans from 374 utilities; 60 percent reported past-due balances greater than previous years.

Xcel Energy is set to recover costs through a future rate case.



"This doesn't mean that on April 15th, if you are behind on your bills that your power is going to be turned off. It basically means that we're going to start the process of disconnecting customers," said Chris Ouellette, an Xcel Energy representative.

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service are also utilizing programs to support low-income customer's unpaid bills.