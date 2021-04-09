UWEC football releases schedule, opener is Sep. 4

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Blugolds football is finally back on September 4.

The school announced its 2021 schedule Friday, highlighted by home games with UW-Stout and UW-River Falls in October.

UW-Eau Claire opens the season Saturday, September 4 against Luther College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Carson Park.

See the full schedule here

After road games at Loras College and UW-Stevens Point, the Blugolds will host UW-Stout on Saturday, October 9, and UW-River Falls for homecoming on Saturday, October 16.

The final home game on the schedule is Saturday, November 6 against UW-Platteville.

UW-Eau Claire finishes the regular season a week later at UW-La Crosse, a game you will see live on WQOW.

Blugolds tennis, lacrosse schedules continue to change

The UW-Eau Claire men's and women's tennis teams will now host UW-La Crosse on Sunday due to predicted inclement weather, the school announced Friday.

Both matches were originally scheduled to be played in La Crosse on Friday. They will now be played at the John and Fay Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire at 1:00 p.m.

The Blugolds' women's lacrosse team continues to deal with canceled games due to COVID-19 protocols.

UWEC will no longer play Concordia University on April 15 or Carroll College on Saturday, April 17. The games will not be rescheduled.

The matchup with UW-River Falls on Tuesday, April 20 has been postponed to a date to be announced.