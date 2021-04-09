UW regents erase excess credit surcharge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders have eliminated a surcharge for most students who accumulate too many credits. System regents established a policy in 2002 that imposes a surcharge on students who accumulate 165 credits or 30 credits more than required to graduate from their programs. The fee is equal to 100% of resident tuition. But system officials wrote in a memo to regents that a 2018 study found such surcharges don’t improve graduation outcomes and can saddle students with substantial debt. The regents voted unanimously Friday to eliminate the surcharge at all campuses except UW-Madison. Officials at the flagship university feel the surcharge still pushes students to graduate faster.