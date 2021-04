RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - A 13-run inning helped UW-Stout baseball sweep UW-Eau Claire on Friday.

The Blue Devils batted around twice in the fourth inning of game one at First National Bank of River Falls and won 22-3. In game two, UW-Stout pulled away in the late innings for a 10-3 win.

The teams will meet again Saturday at Carson Park in Eau Claire for another doubleheader. The first game will be the resumption of a game started on Tuesday.