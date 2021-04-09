O’Reilly has 3 goals and an assist, Blues beat Wild 9-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had three goals and an assist, Jaden Schwartz scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 9-1. Justin Faulk and Sammy Blais each had a goal and two assists, and Zach Sanford and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues.Jordan Binnington made 23 saves as St. Louis won its second straight game.Zach Parise scored his first goal in 14 games and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves for the Wild. Minnesota has allowed 17 goals in its last three games.