Rochester woman charged in Capitol insurrection released

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Rochester woman charged in the U.S. Capitol insurrection last January has been released from custody. FBI agents arrested 39-year-old Victoria White Thursday and she later appeared before a federal magistrate. Judge Becky Thorson ordered White’s release on the conditions that she remain law abiding, not possess a gun and appear before magistrate judge in Washington, D.C., via Zoom, on April 15. White did not enter a plea. The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office says among the charges White is facing are violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and entering a restricted building or grounds.