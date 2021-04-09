Rioters ignore pleas for calm as violence flares in Belfast

BELFAST (AP) — Gangs of youths threw stones and fireworks at police in Belfast who hit back with water cannons as violence flared again on the streets of Northern Ireland. Unrest has erupted over the past week amid tensions over post-Brexit trade rules and worsening relations between the parties in the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing Belfast government. The latest violence came despite appeals by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish Premier Micheal Martin and U.S. President Joe Biden for a calming of tensions. Police holding riot shields were pelted with missiles before officers charged at the rioters with dogs. Police also used water cannons to disperse the rioters.