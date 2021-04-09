Retail sales up in March 2021

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With stimulus checks in pockets and more businesses reopening, retail stores are seeing a boost in sales, including here in the Chippewa Valley.

According to MasterCard Spending Pulse, U.S. retail sales increased roughly 26% this March compared to March last year, and online sales grew more than 56%.

John Muldoon, president of Muldoon's Men's Wear in Eau Claire, said his store's sales increased by a third when comparing this March to last March, and that the first day of April already beat the entirety of last April.

"Older folks are starting to return after having their second shot that we haven't seen for over a year now. So that's nice to see, old friends, customers and such," Muldoon said. "But yes, sales have been good. They're basically back to 2019."

Muldoon also said their online sales are up 300%. For example, last year they sold 160 hats online, and this year they already sold 440 hats.