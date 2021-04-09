Skip to Content

Probation ordered for Altoona woman who made fake credit cards

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Altoona woman charged with 13 felony counts of identity theft was placed on two years probation on Thursday.

Judge Michael Schumacher also ordered Whitney Moore to pay nearly $1,000 restitution.

Police said in 2019 she bought a washing machine at Menards using a North Dakota woman's credit card. 

Police were called when staff saw her at the store again. 

A search of her van turned up multiple blank credit cards and a list of credit card numbers. She told police she bought the numbers and would emboss them onto the blank cards.

