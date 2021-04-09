Skip to Content

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II dies at 99

London - The Royal Family has released a statement saying that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday morning at Windsor Castle.

Their statement reads: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Further announcements will made in due course.

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Prince Philip was 99.

