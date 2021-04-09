Police chiefs throw support behind Biden’s civil rights pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of police chiefs who ran some of America’s largest police forces are lending their support to Kristen Clarke, who has been nominated to run the Justice Department’s civil rights division. The law enforcement leaders from more than three dozen cities say in a letter Friday that Clarke has “demonstrated an uncanny ability to work closely with federal and state and local law enforcement officials” through years as a prosecutor and civil rights advocate. Some of the largest law enforcement groups in the U.S. have also thrown their support behind Clarke. Her confirmation hearing is scheduled for next week.