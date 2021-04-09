Plan would return beachfront taken from Black family in ’20s

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County plans to return prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a seaside resort for African Americans but suffered racist harassment and were stripped of it by local city leaders a century ago. County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced the plan Friday during a news conference at what was known as Bruce’s Beach in the city of Manhattan Beach. A county lifeguard building now sits on the property along some of the most coveted coastline in Southern California. Over decades the property passed through the state to the county with restrictions on transfers. Legislation to lift the restrictions will be introduced Monday.