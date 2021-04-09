Skip to Content

Photos: Prince Philip through the years

12:28 pm Top Stories
Undated Photo
Undated photo
Undated Photo
1992 photo
Official Canadian portrait of Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was taken during their royal visit in Canada in May 2005, Photo Date: 2005
Photo Date: 6/13/15
Photo Date: 4/17/13
Photo Date: 8/2/2017
2005 photo
2006 photo
Photo Date: April 17, 2013
Photo Date: 3/27/15
Undated Photo

London - The Royal Family has released a statement saying that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday morning at Windsor Castle.

Their statement reads: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Further announcements will made in due course.

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Prince Philip was 99.

