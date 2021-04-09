Pentagon to better screen recruits for extremist behavior

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is developing ways to better screen military recruits for extremist behavior, while improving training for troops leaving the service so they can be more prepared if violent hate groups lure them to join. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released a memo Friday ordering some new, immediate steps the department will take, as well as longer-term efforts aimed at rooting out extremism in the ranks . Pentagon leaders launched an all-out effort to address the problem after it became clear that a significant number of military veterans and some current military members were present at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.