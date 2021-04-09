Olympic Gold: Men’s Gymnastics Struggling to Survive

The cutback in NCAA athletic programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt acutely in men’s gymnastics. For decades, Division I programs have produced an overwhelming majority of the US Olympic team. But the number of Division I programs is shrinking. The University of Minnesota and the University of Iowa will stop offering it as a scholarship sport at the end of the month. That will drop the number of Division I schools to 11. USA Gymnastics, several NCAA administrators and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are working together to help produce a solution.