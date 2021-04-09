Nurse, capturing the feeling of a nation, gets stuck in mud

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts nurse just wanted to take a stroll on the beach when she ended up feeling the way so many have during the pandemic. But in her case, she was literally stuck in the mud. The Boston Herald reports that 54-year-old Camille Coelho had to be rescued by firefighters Thursday after getting stuck to her knees in wet sand at Boston’s Constitution Beach. Coelho was with her son’s lab, Lucy, who did not get stuck but stayed by her side. Coelho is a nurse at the intensive care unit at South Shore Hospital. She called it “a great metaphor for the year.”