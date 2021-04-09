North Carolina sites to resume J&J vaccines after CDC review

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s safe for North Carolina vaccine clinics that saw an increase in reports of adverse reactions to continue administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. David Wohl oversees vaccine operations at the Friday Center in Chapel Hill and Hillsborough Hospital. He says between eight and 14 of roughly 1,250 J&J vaccine recipients the clinic served on Thursday fainted after receiving the shot, though nobody was taken to a hospital. released. Fourteen additional people experienced minor reactions that were able to be treated on-site. The health system says J&J recipients tend to be younger and more likely to be afraid of needles. This could contribute to the increased reports of fainting and other adverse reactions.