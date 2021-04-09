New billboard takes aim at wildlife hunting contests

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may have noticed a new billboard on Claremont Avenue advocating to ban wildlife killing contests. It is one of three across the state. This one is sponsored by Dane County resident Lois Lehmann.

"You can dispose of the carcasses after you kill [coyotes] and you win a prize you just maybe bury them maybe not, and so it's just wanton waste of animals that have real ecological services," she said.

Lehmann is part of a group called Wisconsin Wildlife Advocates and donated money to another initiative called 'Project Coyote' to put up the billboard that she hopes will spark change.

"The reason for banning wildlife killing contests is because it's cruel, inhumane, unethical killing of wildlife," she said.

There have been coyote killing contests in Eau Claire County. In February the Fairchild Barrel Inn hosted an annual contest with cash prizes, according to their Facebook page.

But wildlife biologist Shawn Rossler, with the state DNR, said these competitions are regulated.

"With the organized hunts, there are questions that come up, but everyone that participates in the organized hunts has to follow rules and regulations," he said.

And something Rossler said makes coyotes unique is their ability to adapt, and they aren't a protected species in the state.

"They're prolific, they can reproduce rather quickly," he said. "They're also a species that can be found in both rural and urban areas. They're very adaptable and do well in a variety of landscapes and here in Wisconsin they can be found in every county."

In multiple Wisconsin counties, there are resolutions citizens can vote on starting Monday through the DNR's Conservation Congress that could push forward the effort to ban wildlife killing contests, and Lehmann hopes in the future the resolution will be gain enough support to be up for vote in every county across the state.