Myanmar junta attacks again as spokesman defends crackdown

YANGON (AP) — Security forces in Myanmar have again cracked down heavily on protesters against the military’s seizure of power, even as the ruling junta downplayed reports of state violence. At least four people were reported killed in Bago, northeast of Yangon, in an attack that began before dawn. A spokesman for the ruling junta defended the actions of the security forces. Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun said if reports that automatic weapons had been fired at protesters were true, 500 people would have been killed in just a few hours. At least 614 protesters and bystanders have been killed by security forces since the coup, according to independent tallies.