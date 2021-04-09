Skip to Content

Most of Saturday will stay dry after a wet end to the week

After a warm start to the month, temperatures have cooled back to about average. Eau Claire's average high for April 9 is 54 degrees. Remember that we started the week with a high of 79 on Sunday, 85 on Monday, and 80 on Tuesday. Temperatures Friday topped out in the low to mid 50s for most, but Black River Falls did manage to hit the 60 degree mark and a couple of spots in Western Wisconsin failed to hit 50.

Friday also saw a couple rounds of widespread rain with breaks in between. Rain totals were highest southwest of Eau Claire where radar estimated totals were in excess of 2 inches in the yellow shades on the map. Eau Claire picked up between 1/3" and 1/2" as of 4pm and the rain wasn't over yet.

This week's rain has accounted for all of April's precipitation so far, and that's helped eat into the deficit we've had. While the year to date precipitation has now climbed back to average, it was still drier than average to end last year.

The Chippewa Valley will remain dry except for a very small chance at a few sprinkles on Saturday. However, the dry-ish air won't last too long with more scattered showers return late Saturday evening and last into at least part of Sunday with yet another round expected Monday into early Tuesday morning.

As temps fall Monday night, there could be a changeover to a wintry mix or snow. However, don't expect much for accumulations with a warm ground and the precipitation chances ending near the same time when the changeover becomes possible.

The middle of next week looks dry but cooler than we've been with highs only in the upper 40s Tuesday before returning closer to average Wednesday and Thursday.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

