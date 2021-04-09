Most of Saturday will stay dry after a wet end to the week

After a warm start to the month, temperatures have cooled back to about average. Eau Claire's average high for April 9 is 54 degrees. Remember that we started the week with a high of 79 on Sunday, 85 on Monday, and 80 on Tuesday. Temperatures Friday topped out in the low to mid 50s for most, but Black River Falls did manage to hit the 60 degree mark and a couple of spots in Western Wisconsin failed to hit 50.

Friday also saw a couple rounds of widespread rain with breaks in between. Rain totals were highest southwest of Eau Claire where radar estimated totals were in excess of 2 inches in the yellow shades on the map. Eau Claire picked up between 1/3" and 1/2" as of 4pm and the rain wasn't over yet.

This week's rain has accounted for all of April's precipitation so far, and that's helped eat into the deficit we've had. While the year to date precipitation has now climbed back to average, it was still drier than average to end last year.

The Chippewa Valley will remain dry except for a very small chance at a few sprinkles on Saturday. However, the dry-ish air won't last too long with more scattered showers return late Saturday evening and last into at least part of Sunday with yet another round expected Monday into early Tuesday morning.

As temps fall Monday night, there could be a changeover to a wintry mix or snow. However, don't expect much for accumulations with a warm ground and the precipitation chances ending near the same time when the changeover becomes possible.

The middle of next week looks dry but cooler than we've been with highs only in the upper 40s Tuesday before returning closer to average Wednesday and Thursday.