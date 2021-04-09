Maryland governor vetoes 3 police reform bills

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed three police reform measures passed by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly. All measures had passed with enough votes to override the vetoes. The Republican governor announced Friday that he had vetoed legislation that includes the repeal of job protections in the police disciplinary process that have become common in other parts of the country. The vetoed measures include a statewide use-of-force policy and mandated use of body cameras statewide by July 2025. Hogan says he believes the proposals would cause great damage to police recruitment and retention and pose significant risks to public safety.