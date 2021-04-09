Local student takes flight thanks to school program

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new partnership between the Mosinee High School and Central Wisconsin Aviation is taking students to new heights with a pilot program.

Hannah Shnowski has wanted to be a pilot for as long as she could remember. So, when Mosinee High School announced the creation of a program to get her foot in the cock-pit, she was all in.

"I thought it would be a really cool opportunity," said Hannah.

The partnership between the high school and Central Wisconsin Aviation allows students to get both high school and college credit while learning to fly.

Doing the written portion at the school, and taking flight with an instructor from runways the Central Wisconsin Airport.

"They save thousands of dollars, by being able to take the class at the high school instead of in college," said Nathan Lehman, Principal at Mosinee High School.

Hannah is a junior at the high school. Which is a time when parents are often worried kids hitting the road.

But Hannah's mom has to worry about more than one mode of transportation.

"My heart races every time I sit in the parking lot. I watch her on my 'Life360' app, which actually tracks her. So, its very nerve racking being a parent watching her going up," said Sara Shnowski, Hannah's mother.

And mom wasn't the only one watching from the runway, her cabin crew cheering her on from the ground, as she keeps cool from above.

"Steve my flight instructor, he's like don't worry. If anything goes wrong I know what to do. So, its not really scary," said Hannah.

"My mind is just blown. It's blown every time she gets in that airplane," said Sarah.

As Hannah makes her approach to becoming a pilot, her respect for the profession continues to grow.

"A lot more work than I thought," said Hannah.

In total, Hannah will do about 15 hours in the cock-pit with her instructor before flying solo.

A moment her mother is more nervous about than Hannah is.