Letter: Prison shouldn’t shackle women who just had babies

ATLANTA (AP) — An advocacy group says women at a Georgia prison who have given birth just days or weeks earlier are improperly and inhumanely shackled and placed in solitary confinement. The Southern Center for Human Rights sent a letter Friday to the warden of Lee Arrendale State Prison in northeast Georgia. The letter expresses concerns about the treatment of women during the postpartum period and women with COVID-19 diagnoses or symptoms, as well as the general conditions and staffing levels at the prison. The Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment.