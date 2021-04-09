Kosovo’s mannequin protest against virus restrictions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The owner of a restaurant in Kosovo’s capital is filling the tables with mannequins to protest the government’s decision to close eateries for two weeks in response to a surge of COVID-19 cases. The mannequins were served breakfast and lunch at Bagolina in downtown Pristina on Friday. Owner Petrit Kllokoqi says the government hasn’t provided adequate proof of a link between dining out and coronavirus infections. The Kosovo government decided earlier this week to close all restaurants during April 7-18. The order affects about 4,000 restaurants and cafes with some 14,000 employees. Kllokoqi said he already had cut his staff to stay in business.