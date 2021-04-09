Kentucky newspaper puts 74-year-old building on market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest newspaper says its 74-year-old building in downtown Louisville is for sale. A real estate broker says the Courier Journal building was put on the market Friday with an asking price of $17 million. The building at 525 W. Broadway was constructed in 1947. Executive Editor Mary Irby-Jones says that while the newspaper’s location will change, it is dedicated to maintaining a strong presence in Louisville. She says the newsroom will likely remain downtown in an office that’s designed better for today’s journalism. The state’s second-largest newspaper made a similar move. The Lexington Herald-Leader sold its building in downtown Lexington in 2017.