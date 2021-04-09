Johnson adds 2 assistants with state ties to Minnesota staff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New Minnesota men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson has hired his first two assistants. Both have ties to the state, including his former high school coach, Dave Thorson. Jason Kemp was also added to Johnson’s staff. Thorson was a Gophers assistant from 1990-94 before leading DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis to a record nine state championships in 23 years. Thorson spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Colorado State. Kemp spent the last two years as an assistant at William & Mary. He played at Wisconsin-La Crosse and has coached at Minnesota State Moorhead, North Dakota State and elsewhere.